Citipointe Christian College enrolment sexuality contract dumped after backlash

Citipointe Christian College has dumped a controversial enrolment contract sent to parents last week, after widespread condemnation from parents and the broader community. State Education Minister Grace Grace said the enrolment contract that demanded families denounce homosexuality and subscribe to traditional gender roles was "unacceptable". On Tuesday, Ms Grace referred Citipointe to the Non-State Schools Accreditation Board over the contract. Citipointe principal Brian Mulheran wrote to the school's parents today and admitted the contract had caused distress to parents. He confirmed it had been withdrawn "at this time". "The College has decided to withdraw the amended Enrolment Contract at this time and will revert to the previous terms of enrolment," he said in the letter. The Redland City Bulletin heard from 'upset' parents in the Redlands who send their children to the school. One parent, who agreed to speak with us if we did not name them, told the Bulletin the contract was a 'slap in the face' to all reasonably minded parents. "We didn't have much choice but to sign; otherwise, we have to uproot our children and cause them more emotional stress," the parent said. Capalaba MP Don Brown said he thought the contract was 'appalling'. "These enrolment contracts are abhorrent, deeply hurtful and they have no place in our society," he said. "I am glad the education minister and the state government more broadly investigated these, frankly disturbing contracts." Oodgeroo MP Mark Robinson said the Queensland education system is better for allowing families the choice to educate their children at a Catholic, Independent or a Government school. "In terms of the specifics of contracts that schools may enter into, the specific wording should always be phrased in a way that is consistent with anti-discrimination laws," he said. "I believe the Principal of Citipointe has addressed the concerns of the public and given assurances that it is not the intent of the College to discriminate against anyone and that the College has a fine record in that regard." A religious discrimination bill is currently before federal parliament.

