What's on across Redlands Coast - February 9 2022

ALL GIRLS: Join in for the women in science breakfast at IndigiScapes Centre for insights from women in STEM.

Science Girls

Capalaba

Celebrate International Women in Science Day with breakfast surrounded by nature at Redlands IndigiScapes Centre Friday February 11 from 7:30-9am. Tickets are $40, find out more information and book online.

Play footy

Cleveland

Redlands touch football sign on day is this Friday, February 11 from 3:30-6:30pm at Redland Showgrounds, Long Street, Cleveland, all skill levels welcome.

Thrift Shop

Wellington Point

Find treasures at the Trinity Uniting Church Thrift Shop, 47 Marlborough Rd, Wellington Point, with clothing, craft goods, jewellery, household goods, books, toys, DVD, CDs and haberdashery. Open 9am-12pm Thursdays and the first and third Saturdays of the month.

READ ABOUT IT: Tara Hegerty will launch her new book, Dawn Warrior: the modern mamas guide to harnessing your power and creating a life you love.

Author Talk

Wellington Point

Event and marketing specialist, holistic wellness consultant and meditation teacher Tara Hegerty will launch her new book Dawn Warrior:the modern mamas guide to harnessing your power and creating a life you loveat the Wellington Point Reserve Mobile Library Stop at 10-11am February 10. Book online.

Radical Art

Cleveland

See Dr Elizabeth Shaw's Radical Localism exhibition exploring the history of sustainable jewellery in Queensland at the Redland Art Gallery until Sunday March 13.

JEWELLERY ART: Explore the history of sustainable jewellery practices in Queensland at Dr Elizabeth Shaw's Radical Localism exhibition at the Redland Art Gallery.

Wild Nature

Cleveland

The Old SchoolHouse Gallery hosts the Wild by Nature exhibition, featuring member work and new art from the Queensland Wildlife Art Society Inc until February 28.

Lights Out

Birkdale

No Lights, No Lycra dance group is an inclusive, place where everyone is a dancer. Lights out, tunes up from 5.54pm-6.45pm Wednesdays at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.

