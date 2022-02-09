community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Capalaba Celebrate International Women in Science Day with breakfast surrounded by nature at Redlands IndigiScapes Centre Friday February 11 from 7:30-9am. Tickets are $40, find out more information and book online. Cleveland Redlands touch football sign on day is this Friday, February 11 from 3:30-6:30pm at Redland Showgrounds, Long Street, Cleveland, all skill levels welcome. Wellington Point Find treasures at the Trinity Uniting Church Thrift Shop, 47 Marlborough Rd, Wellington Point, with clothing, craft goods, jewellery, household goods, books, toys, DVD, CDs and haberdashery. Open 9am-12pm Thursdays and the first and third Saturdays of the month. Wellington Point Event and marketing specialist, holistic wellness consultant and meditation teacher Tara Hegerty will launch her new book Dawn Warrior: the modern mamas guide to harnessing your power and creating a life you love at the Wellington Point Reserve Mobile Library Stop at 10-11am February 10. Book online. Cleveland See Dr Elizabeth Shaw's Radical Localism exhibition exploring the history of sustainable jewellery in Queensland at the Redland Art Gallery until Sunday March 13. Cleveland The Old SchoolHouse Gallery hosts the Wild by Nature exhibition, featuring member work and new art from the Queensland Wildlife Art Society Inc until February 28. Birkdale No Lights, No Lycra dance group is an inclusive, place where everyone is a dancer. Lights out, tunes up from 5.54pm-6.45pm Wednesdays at Birkdale School of Arts Hall.

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - February 9 2022