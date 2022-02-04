  1. Home
Police appeal for information after man left critical in Birkdale rollover

INJURY: A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover at Birkdale.

Update 10.30am

Police are appealing for information after a man was left critically injured in a Birkdale rollover this morning.

Preliminary investigations suggest a white Toyota Hilux utility was travelling south on Charles Street before crossing Quarry Road and rolling onto a grassed area.

A man in his 20s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after suffering head injuries.

Investigators are calling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision to come forward.

