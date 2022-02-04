Police appeal for information after man left critical in Birkdale rollover
Update 10.30am
Police are appealing for information after a man was left critically injured in a Birkdale rollover this morning.
Preliminary investigations suggest a white Toyota Hilux utility was travelling south on Charles Street before crossing Quarry Road and rolling onto a grassed area.
A man in his 20s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after suffering head injuries.
Investigators are calling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision to come forward.
Earlier
A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover at Birkdale this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man suffered head injuries in the crash, with the car rolling into a tree on Charles Street and Quarry Road.
Paramedics, including the critical care team and high-acuity response unit, were called to the scene.
The man was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.
His age could not be confirmed.
