Update 10.30am Police are appealing for information after a man was left critically injured in a Birkdale rollover this morning. Preliminary investigations suggest a white Toyota Hilux utility was travelling south on Charles Street before crossing Quarry Road and rolling onto a grassed area. A man in his 20s was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition after suffering head injuries. Investigators are calling for witnesses or anyone with dashcam vision to come forward. Earlier A MAN has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after a single-vehicle rollover at Birkdale this morning. A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the man suffered head injuries in the crash, with the car rolling into a tree on Charles Street and Quarry Road. Paramedics, including the critical care team and high-acuity response unit, were called to the scene. The man was taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition. His age could not be confirmed. Read more local news here

