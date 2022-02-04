news, local-news, lnp, election, federal, laming, funding, parliament, labor, grant

REDLANDS community groups with links to the Liberal Party are among those who will benefit from funding under the federal government Powering Communities Program, which dished out $67,700 across the Bowman electorate. Departing MP Andrew Laming quashed suggestions of favouritism, saying there was no MP involvement in the program and he had been kept at "arm's length" during the process. Not-for-profit group Redlands Coast Salad Bowl, which was co-founded by a former local LNP branch president and has other Liberal ties, has received a $6900 payment through the program. It comes less than a year after the group was the subject of media scrutiny over being awarded an $11,500 Stronger Communities grant to establish community gardens and $5000 for solar panels. Funding during that round also went to parent organisation Community Connections Redlands Coast, which lists several LNP politicians in advertising on its Facebook page, including current councillor and former Springwood candidate Julie Talty. Mr Laming said any groups could apply for the Powering Communities Program through an online portal. Program rules say MPs could identify projects and invite applications from their electorate, but a program delegate decided which grants were approved. "This is not a grant round that is divvied up," Mr Laming said. "This is just individual applications of varying sizes depending on what they are asking for. "It is submitted to Canberra through a grants portal and they are successful, or they are not. "There is not an allocation for an electorate or a divvying up process. They stand on their own merit and the size of the grant depends on what they ask for." Mr Laming said the Powering Communities Program worked differently from the Stronger Communities scheme, with the latter allowing for some MP involvement. "Every electorate in the country gets an allocation, so $150,000 for a maximum of 20 recipients," he said. "The MP is responsible for creating a community committee. "The MP can sit in there and be part of it, but I elected never to attend those meetings. So that's why I don't declare a conflict of interest. "I know every person who is applying for Stronger Community [grants]. I know the Labor Party people and I know the Liberal Party people." Other community groups to receive funding through the Powering Communities program included Mount Cotton Scout Group, Point Lookout Surf Life Saving Club and Redlands Baseball Club. Assistant Energy Minister Tim Wilson, who visited Cleveland on Thursday, said the grants aimed to reduce energy use, improve energy productivity and reduce carbon emissions. "I'm pleased to be able to assist these not-for-profit groups across the Redlands who already do so much for the community," he said. Cleveland Bowls Club board deputy chair Paul Flynn praised the grants, saying funding the club had received allowed them to install new solar panels on the greenkeeper's shed. "It has been in place for three or four months, is operating well, and has reduced our power bills substantially," he said. "To date, it has saved us about $1200 in our power bills, which is substantial for a community resource. " Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/2caecadb-bbcf-45e8-864b-16b1d1c942a5.JPG/r446_357_4272_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bowman MP Andrew Laming quashes suggestions of favouritism after federal funding awarded to community groups with LNP ties Jordan Crick