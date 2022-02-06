news, local-news,

Scotty from marketing has $16 billion in unannounced spending to pork-barrel electorates like Bowman in the run-up to the election. The decisions taken but not yet announced put the Liberal-National coalition government in the position to roll out massive election promises. But ask yourself, how many of the promises they made at the last election have they honoured? How many car parks were actually built? Construction has been completed on just two of the 47 commuter car park sites promised. TWO. Mr Morrison and Mr Pike just want to get elected. They don't really care about you. So don't be fooled by their promises. Dane Peters Mark Robinson MP takes his usual cheap shot at health planning (January 26) and the use of temporary tents at Redland Hospital. I wonder what his response would be if permanent yet underutilised structures had been built. Wasteful and slow, perhaps? Let us not forget that Mr Robinson and his leader advocated for opening up whilst vaccination rates were low and the more virulent Delta strain was circulating. How could we forget the wrecking ball sent through our public health system the last time the LNP had its hand on the levers of power. We are indeed fortunate that we have had sensible (albeit imperfect) management of the pandemic in Queensland, and Mr Robinson has been restricted to his usual whinging from the sideline. Andrew Jagels, Thornlands A small survey of random people, who were tested, revealed a large number of this small group were COVID-positive. In addition, some four out of five who tested positive were asymptomatic. How does one know one is positive unless one is tested? Therein lies the problem. With RATS not always readily available or accessible and costly when they are, any wonder that COVID is spreading throughout our communities undetected! Who goes out of their way to be tested unless it is mandated? Those who need to show a positive result for their employment need to buy the test at their own expense. Many governments in western nations have provided free RATS for all their population. That is how it should be! Any mandate for tests by employers should require free testing if it is vital for the clientele's safety. So COVID is spreading in our communities simply for the cost of a Rapid Antigen Test. "For want of a nail, the horse was lost." The Omicron horse has well and truly bolted in 2022. Eloise Rowe What are the odds our daggy dad PM's next gig will be as head of marketing at Harvey Norman? Fully funded by the taxpayer again, from the $20 billion of unrecovered political largesse to companies who didn't return their job keeper payments despite making record profits. $20 billion could have helped fund our poorly paid age care workforce who are leaving in droves. Axel Tennie Recently I contacted the Redland City Council in connection with a large poinciana tree growing on our footpath in Wellington Point. Though beautiful, the tree had huge branches and thick foliage, both of which were causing problems on the footpath and Bayview Street: branches were constantly falling, especially in windy weather, often causing a hazard on the road. Leaves, too, created a problem, blocking the gutter and falling on any vehicles unfortunate enough to be parked in the vicinity of the tree. As a result, it was necessary for me to clean the area daily. An officer at the Redland City Council told me that the Redlands Poinciana trees would be trimmed between February and April. This indeed happened in my case on February 3. I wish to thank the men who trimmed the tree to a beautiful shape, leaving no mess behind them. Not only have they done this, but they have saved me a daily task. So...much appreciated! Sandra Davis, Wellington Point I am writing on behalf of our local community surrounding Chantelle Court Park, Capalaba, replanting of mature trees on Thursday, December 16, 2021, kindly arranged by Ian Heath of Redland City Council's Parks and Conservation Department. When the hustle and bustle of the Festive Season was upon us, this is to give a heartfelt thank you to Dave Cornel and Team for the time and effort provided in enhancing our local Redland environment. Amy Glade, Capalaba Celebrate World Wetlands Day and the 50th anniversary of the signing of Ramsar. Three thousand six hundred residential units, a marina and commercial development is not a wise use of Ramsar wetlands. The environmental importance of the Toondah Harbour wetland is considerable. It acts as a natural climate regulator to combat global warming, helping to buffer us from the devastating impact of climate change. It is an established habitat for critically endangered shorebirds and koalas and dugong. It is an environmentally important place that must be protected. I urge our council, state and federal government to stop the proposed high-density urban precinct built in the bay. The government is not doing enough to protect this wetland and the Morton Bay Marine Park. Save Toondah Harbour wetlands for future generations! Vicki Salisbury, Ormiston Write to the editor at craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Watch out for pork barrelling in Bowman and thanks to the council for the tree work