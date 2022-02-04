news, local-news, police, court, crime, theft, straddie, beach, bom, weather

WEATHER Bureau equipment has been stolen from an off-track area at Point Lookout for the second time in about three months. Police say a funnel and collector tube were missing when readings were due to be taken at 9am last Thursday, suggesting thieves could have hit on Australia Day. The same equipment was taken overnight on October 16 last year. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the equipment was crucial for the Weather Bureau to complete its work. "It is a senseless theft of a vital piece of equipment," he said. "It is an isolated area so people are deliberately walking off the main track to this site." A 22-year-old island visitor has been slapped with a $551 ticket after driving through a family's fishing lines and into the water on Flinders Beach. Police say the family were fishing on the water's edge at 6.10pm on Saturday, January 29 when the man snapped their lines. He was issued a ticket for driving without due care and attention. Sergeant Scanlan said the 22-year-old should not have been driving as it was high tide when the incident took place. "He ended up driving into the water and failed to keep a proper lookout," he said. Read more local news here

