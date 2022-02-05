news, local-news, police, crime, court, disqualified, break-in, robbery, burglar, dunwich

A DUNWICH business owner chased down an alleged burglar after his store was broken into early last month. Police say the man visited his business after the store's security system alerted him to the robbery. He caught one of the alleged thieves as they tried to flee the scene. Two businesses were broken into on January 3, with CCTV capturing several youths stealing food, clothing and jewellery. Police investigated the break-ins and identified several teens from Dunwich and Brisbane aged between 12 and 14. They will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act. Sergeant Darren Scanlan said it was the "last thing businesses needed" in the current climate. A 73-year-old Dunwich man will face court next month after he was caught driving while disqualified during an RBT check. Police say the man was pulled over on East Coast Road at Dunwich shortly before midday on Tuesday, February 1. He has been charged with disqualified driving and and is due in Cleveland Magistrates Court next month. The vehicle has also been subject to a 90-day immobilisation order. "This man knew he was not allowed to drive, but he chose to do so and will now have to explain his actions to the Magistrate," Sergeant Scanlan said. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/b6f00fdb-0e26-44a8-9676-2bfcc2ac83fb.jpg/r0_28_1024_607_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg