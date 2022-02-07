news, local-news, fishing, reef, moreton bay, sweetlip, catch

The first few days of the week delivered good results for Gold Coast anglers before the winds arrived. The school mackerel showed up for a change, and even the black marlin showed up on the 36-fathom reefs; trolling shirts proved productive and bycatch of dolphin fish, cobia, wahoo and Spanish mackerel. Anglers welcomed reports of snapper and mulloway in the seaway. The southern bay was also on fire, with grass sweetlip dominating the catch-a few legal-sized snapper on most artificial reefs. Grass sweetlip are the most common of the sweetlip family and have a minimum legal length of 30 cm. Spangled sweetlip minimum legal length of 45 cm. Harry Atkinson Artificial reef was very popular, but the dolphins feasted on the undersized fish. They target the fish released by anglers as they are easy prey. Shore-based anglers managed to land quality flathead with the best whiting fishing at first light. Take care on the bay, and please keep an eye on the weather forecast. Winds of 15 knots and over can be hazardous over the shallow banks. The stretch of water between Peel Island and Raby Bay does chop up particularly bad, so it is better to be cautious wherever we are experiencing such windy conditions as the present. Monique Fox and her son, Reuben Fox, age 11, took advantage of the good weather on Monday went fishing at Cleveland Point. Monique reported that the weather was superb, and the water was so warm, splashing around our ankles as they fished. A perfect way to spend the morning. Fishing the high 2.7m tide, Ruben caught several small Moses perch and Bream thrown back. A Tarwhine of 28 cm caught on the chicken thigh was a highlight. The dams were starting to fish well before an influx of fresh which would take a while to settle down. The bass, perch and saratoga were active on live shrimp and artificial lures-fish around the timber and points to locate the fish. Frog imitation lures are an effective lure for saratoga. Raymond Kennedy had success again at Baroon Pocket Dam with four basses over 50cm and twelve basses over 40cm out of a total of 70 basses. All caught in 25 feet of water on the edge of weed bed within 400m of western boat ramp using live shrimp. If you would like to improve your catch rate with a fishing lesson or would like to share a fishing photo, please email me desdavidmichael@gmail.com.

