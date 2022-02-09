Since humble beginnings in 1978, Redlands Touch Association has grown into a thriving community, providing a healthy platform to play social touch football across all age groups. Today, more than 3000 seniors and juniors play touch footy throughout the year at Redlands Touch which is located at the Cleveland Showgrounds. The youngest players begin in the Mini Muddies program at just five years of age, with the oldest players still taking the field in the over sixties competition. There truly is something for everyone at Redlands Touch. When commenting on the large following the sport of touch football enjoys, Redlands Touch operations manager Mark Jansson observed that it was a sport that "ticked all the boxes". All games are played locally in Cleveland with no requirement for families to travel, adults and kids can participate, fees are very low and it is a great way to keep fit. In addition to the vibrant grassroots social touch football competition, less well known is that Redlands Touch Association has a proud history of high representation in the game. Redlands' teams have always performed well on regional and state stages, with Redlands Touch having produced an impressive 48 Australian representative players and 11 international referees. Development pathways are not only in place for the players that want to excel, significant resources are also channeled into ensuring referees and coaches have the opportunity to develop and refine their craft too.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/d685abe7-93f2-4565-9050-6f6b3f56e00d.JPG/r0_176_3456_2129_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Enjoy a touch of game play for the whole family

Diverse: No matter what age, give touch footy a go. For more information and to join, visit redlandstouch.com.au. Photos: Supplied Since humble beginnings in 1978, Redlands Touch Association has grown into a thriving community, providing a healthy platform to play social touch football across all age groups. Today, more than 3000 seniors and juniors play touch footy throughout the year at Redlands Touch which is located at the Cleveland Showgrounds. The youngest players begin in the Mini Muddies program at just five years of age, with the oldest players still taking the field in the over sixties competition. Get game ready: Season one for both juniors and seniors taps off shortly. There truly is something for everyone at Redlands Touch. When commenting on the large following the sport of touch football enjoys, Redlands Touch operations manager Mark Jansson observed that it was a sport that "ticked all the boxes". All games are played locally in Cleveland with no requirement for families to travel, adults and kids can participate, fees are very low and it is a great way to keep fit. In addition to the vibrant grassroots social touch football competition, less well known is that Redlands Touch Association has a proud history of high representation in the game. Social sport: Grab your family and friends and form a team. Redlands' teams have always performed well on regional and state stages, with Redlands Touch having produced an impressive 48 Australian representative players and 11 international referees. Development pathways are not only in place for the players that want to excel, significant resources are also channeled into ensuring referees and coaches have the opportunity to develop and refine their craft too.

SHARE