news, local-news, street library, redland museum, fiona eastwood, books

Redland Museum now has its own Street Library thanks to Museum volunteer, Fiona Eastwood. Ms Eastwood won the library's blank shell in a competition in July 2021 by the Childrens Book Council Australia as part of the annual Bookweek celebrations. The library has been painted with hand-prints of children attending the Museum's September school holiday workshops and finished off with rainbows, butterflies and flowers. The box has been packed with lots of great books and gets wheeled out when the Museum is opened every day. The Museum is looking to give the box a name - something quirky, engaging and fun and invites the public to make suggestions. Ms Eastwood said new books could be expensive and the library was a way of sharing books for free. The books are available to take with no signing or library card, usually working on a take one/leave one approach. Readers are encouraged to return the book to the box or donate another book in good condition. The museum is open seven days a week from 10am to 3.30pm. Enquiries to 3286 3494 or redlandmuseum.org.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/390127f0-b3a1-49fe-9ae5-d7cd4feb77fa.JPG/r0_541_2892_2175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Redland museum has a street library