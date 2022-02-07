news, local-news, cricket, redlands, tigers, muller, century, wickets, runs, score

A CENTURY from teenager Stephan Muller has helped Redlands to a strong position in their two-day clash against Toombul. Having the first scoring opportunity on the battting-friendly Ken Mackay Oval, Tigers were looking to post a score in excess of 300 and they well and truly did that, finishing 9/395 at the close of play. While Redlands welcomed back a contingent of rep players, it was 18-year-old batsman Muller who stole the show, clubbing his maiden century before finally being dismissed for 143. He was well supported by Liam Smith, who scored 87 opening the batting, while a quickfire cameo from Dylan Kritzinger (47) edged the total towards 400. The job is still only half done and Tigers will have to bowl well next week, but they will take great confidence into next Saturday after a strong perfomance on day one. Second grade's clash is at an even keel after day one. Bowling first on a slightly more bowler friendly than usual Peter Burge wicket, the home side grabbed a couple of early wickets. Toombul fought hard all day which ensured they ended the days play at 9-282. Part time off spinner Micheal Nicol provided the breakthroughs and ended up with the best figures for Tigers of 3/46 from 13 overs. Redlands need to take just one wicket and look poised for a 300-run chase next weekend. A strong batting performance on day one has put third grade in a good position against Toombul. On another batting friendly wicket at Toombul, Tigers reached 282 all out at the end of play. Opening batsman Jack Fraser was the top scorer for Redlands with 68. After some hiccups in the middle order, it was Craig Weier (64) and Lachlan Jess (47) who boosted the score from 8-165 to 9-279. Day one in the fourth grade clash with Toombul at Fred Kratzmann oval ebbed and flowed. After winning the toss and batting, Toombul went on the attack early via opener Kit Freeman who scored 75 in reaosnably quick time. Tigers fought back with wickets at the other end but it was veteran Wayne Todman providing the breakthrough, taking a ripper of a caught and bowled to dismiss Freeman. A wicket on the stroke of tea to young Ely Robertson saw Toombul go from 2/105 to 6/119 at the break. Young batsman Balian Herd provided resistance until a peach of a delivery clipping off stump by Bailey Slater saw him return to the sheds. Toombul continued to push on but Redlands eventually dismissed them for 200. Wickets were shared, with Wayne Todman (3/31) the pick of the bowlers. Tigers were required to face 13 overs before play completed and remain 1/15. Fifth grade will consider the momentum moving in their favour after day one. Playing away, Redlands bowled first and dismissed Toombul for 182. Toombul began to forge regular partnerships but Tigers continued to fight back, with young Byron Grant claiming 5/49 off 19 overs. Sixth grade had a similar day out to fifth grade, bowling first and dismissing Toombul for under 200. Playing at home, Redlands bowled first and through contributions from most bowlers, took wickets at regular intervals. Myles Grant ended up with the best figures of 3/37. Redlands did lose one wicket early on and will begin next week on 1/3. The Tigers third grade side met with bayside rivals Wynnum-Manly on Sunday to duke it out for the one-day premiership. Winning the toss and batting first on a flat deck, Wynnum put on 117 for the first wicket before a brilliant caught and bowled from Harry Short broke the partnership. Keeper Ali Nasar back ended the innings well with 61 from 41 balls, seeing Wynnum set Redlands a competitive 224 for victory. Redlands lost Paul Bonney early after hitting three boundaries in the first over and then two more quick wickets saw Redlands slump to 3/26. Damyn Waddups lead the fightback with an impressive 84 from 61 deliveries and while he and James Catlow-Elliott (26) were at the crease, it looked as though the run chase was back on track. Wynnum fought back though dismissing the pair which ultimately lead to Tigers being dismissed for 196 in the 36th over.

