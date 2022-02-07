comment, opinion, so it goes, covid, free fall

The trend among modern journalists is to get down and dirty with their stories. If you are writing about a sky diver, you will see the novice journalist jumping out of the plane with him, clinging onto the professional like a limpet, screaming with what may be joy or may be fear. It makes for a gripping story (literally). If the story is about eating some curious piece of offal, there it goes down the journalist's mouth as well. Journalists now get into the lions cage (sometimes literarally), the lion tamer showing them their stuff and the scars in equal measure. Empathy, as they say, is a great way of getting inside the story. But I am not that kind of journalist. You could say I am old school -- trained to be impartial, objective and giving all sides an equal hearing. What I think doesn't matter in an interview and I certainly feel no need to share. And so you will never see me hurtling out of a plane, eating strange food or patting lions. And yet here I am - hot on the biggest news story of my lifetime and throwing myself out of the plane. At no point did I ever think that to write about Covid you had to experience it. I am that person who is very happy to watch from the sidelines. Until last week. Last week, Covid entered my life in all its glory -whistles blowing, little balls with spiky bits doing their darndest. I remember the first time I heard about the Pandemic and wanted to wake up from what I imagined could have been a very elaborate international April Fool's joke. Now it is part of our lives. No one questions you when you cancel an event. It's here among us. But even so, despite wearing masks and washing hands and taking care, I have it. And that means sweats and nausea and muscle pain and headaches and a sore throat and a taste like metal in your mouth. At first I thought I'd be one of the lucky ones - and it did seem that way, having felt considerably better on day three. But then days four and five came along and I realise days one to three were just a taster. They were the first little toe out of the plane, not the full free fall. - Linda Muller

