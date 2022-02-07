news, local-news, Charlie Isaacs, Kellie, starlight super swim challenge, 32 kilometres, cancer, fundraiser, swimming, lap

Although she has been swimming for just over a year, an 11-year-old Birkdale student has set herself a mammoth challenge in the pool to help sick kids. Charlie Isaacs has pledged to swim a whopping 32kms in the Starlight Super Swim Challenge throughout February. One week into the month, Miss Isaacs has completed 10.31 kilometres and raised $1700 for kids with cancer. Last year she completed a 10-kilometre challenge in the Laps for Life fundraiser in March and raised $1250 for mental health charity ReachOut Australia. This year, she has taken the challenge up a gear. Mum Kelli Isaacs said her daughter would swim five days a week in the morning and afternoon to complete the challenge. "I'm super proud of her dedication because it is such a big challenge and she's just got such a kind heart, always wanting to help people," Ms Isaacs said. "She said she wanted to do the swim for all of the kids who are unwell and can't do swimming or physical exercise at the moment." "She wants to swim because she can." Miss Isaacs is racking up the kilometres at two Redland swim schools. Ms Isaacs said her daughter first got in the pool in 2020 when she discovered lap swimming calmed her mind. "Charlie gets in there for an hour and a half and gets out a much happier person," Ms Isaacs said. "She loves to swim long distances and will just go and go and go." Miss Isaacs original fundraising goal for the Starlight Foundation was $1000, but she now aims to double her original pledge. To donate to the Starlight Foundation through Charlie Isaacs swim challenge visit the Starlight Super Swim site.

