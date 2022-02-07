news, local-news, hospital, redlands, christmas, gifts, children, ward, fundraise, festive

THORNLANDS siblings Arthur and Sadie Owen may be small in stature but they have big hearts. The pair pulled out all the stops over Christmas, selling sweet treats and starting a Go Fund Me page to buy gifts for children at Redland Hospital. Arthur, 7, made the project his mission after finding out there were children in hospital at Christmas time. He ended up raising more than $1000, helping him and his little sister deliver 12 gift bags to boys and girls in the children's ward. They also bought small gifts for the parents and siblings, and donated a table and two chairs for use in the Lamb Ward play area. "I put all the money on my mum's bank account and she went shopping for all the gifts," Arthur said. "Even though getting presents is nice, giving is even better." Father David Owen said people in their neighbourhood helped raise the money by donating to the Go Fund Me page and buying the pair's chocolates and cupcakes. Read more local news here.

