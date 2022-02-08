community, ambulance, paramedics, hospital, television, show, program, redlands, logan

REDLANDS is set for more TV airtime this month as local paramedics Tamara Tisdall and Jeff Lockwood feature on Channel 10 program Ambulance Australia. The Redland Bay team are the latest in a long line of locals who have made a television appearance over the past two years, with Redlanders also featuring in shows like Lego Masters and Holey Moley. Queensland's strong COVID record before opening its borders was attractive for TV and film companies looking to dodge interruptions and escape lockdowns interstate. Ambulance Australia, which follows paramedics as they respond to emergencies, was shot exclusively in Queensland over a 10 week period last year. Crews from nine different stations across Brisbane metro areas will feature on the latest season, including the Redland Bay team, who are called to a birth in the first episode. Ms Tisdall said it was a lucky break for the cameras as birth call-outs were usually few and far between. "It was quite spectacular," she said. "I think it had probably been six months or a year since the previous one I was called to." Local paramedics also respond to other incidents in the Redlands over the course of the eight episode season. Ms Tisdall, who grew up in Carbrook and was schooled in Logan, said among the most enjoyable parts of her job was being able to help people on a daily basis. "It is great that we do something different every single day," she said. "You can just never get bored because you don't know what to expect. "If there is anything confronting, obviously we have a partner and a strong peer support program, so there are a lot of people around you that check-in to make sure you are OK. "If there is any scene that is verging on dangerous, they always send the police out to make sure we are safe and everyone is safe." The 26-year-old, who lives near the Redland Bay station, said she had always wanted to do something in the medical field. "When I turned 13 I decided I was going to become a doctor," Ms Tisdall said. "I did a lot of studies in the medical field and then I eventually fell into the paramedicine degree and haven't looked back." Ambulance Australia season four premieres Wednesday, February 9 at 7.30pm. It is available on Channel 10 and streaming service 10 Play. Read more local news here

