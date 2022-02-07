Redlands women dominate sporting world

news, local-news,

Redlands women have been putting their skills on show across the world after a huge year for women in sport from the Bayside. Homegrown talents triumphed in the postponed Tokyo Olympic games, which proved an exciting return to sport after an extended COVID break. Thornlands trained diver Melissa Wu brought home the bronze in the women's 10 meter platform. Wu is the third diver to represent Australia at four Olympics after she competed in Beijing in 2008 aged 16 and won silver in the synchronised 10m final. Our most flexible residents from Bayside's Premier Gymnastics were also strutting their stuff on the world stage, making history as the first rhythmic group to represent Australia. Sheldon gymnast Alannah Matthews says representing Australia at the Olympics is every gymnast's dream. "I feel so proud that we were able to do that as the first rhythmic gymnastics group from Australia," Ms Mathews says. "I'm proud to say that we made history and I hope that we inspire other gymnasts to join groups and continue our legacy." Although the girls did not bring home a medal, performing on the world stage was no doubt an experience they will never forget. Russell Island residents were elated to see one of their own showing off her sailing skills learnt in the waters of Moreton Bay and across the world when Mara Stransky was announced to be their first ever Olympian. Although the 21-year-old faced some setbacks in her first race she had a stunning Olympics debut and placed 14th overall in the fleet, women's laser radial. Dad Andrew Stransky says she will use the knowledge and experience she grained at Tokyo to work towards the Paris Olympics in 2024. "To watch her races was the most thrilling and nerve wracking as sailing is a sport where a change in wind can deeply shuffle the fleet in unpredictable ways," he says. "Having felt the vibe of her male counterpart continuing Australia's dominance in the Laser standard class and winning a gold medal, she voiced her excitement to claim that feeling for herself in Paris 2024." Thornlands swimmer Paige Leonhardt came out of the blocks firing at her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The 20-year-old flew through the pool in her first race of the games to clinch silver, finishing just ahead of Australian team mate Ruby Storm. Mum Tanya Leonhardt says it is always a joy to watch her daughter compete, no matter the stage. "I'm just so proud because she has put in a lot of hard work over the last five years," she says. "She doesn't see silver as second place, she's just outstanding." After an outstanding year for women in sport and as the Olympics head towards our shores in 2032, there's no doubt more bayside women will be turning heads on the world sporting stage in years to come. A bit closer to home, the Capalaba Bulldogs women's team made bayside history when they played in the National Premier League Women's Grand Final. Unfortunately the girls went down the the Gold Coast, but it was the club's first ever finals appearance in the league. Captain Billie Murphy said the team had their best season yet in 2021. "This is the first time Capalaba have ever made a Grand Final at NPL level," she said. "I am super proud of the club and can't wait to get at it next season again." The Redland Tigers cricket club also went leaps and bounds last year with the debut of their first under 15s girls cricket team in the Paul Pink Shield 20-20 competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/c0d77a54-77bf-46a8-866d-22d9800d616a.jpg/r2_9_958_549_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg