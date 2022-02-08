news, local-news, sirromet winery, stage, live entertainment, music, events, covid

A Mount Cotton winery is set to become the centre of live entertainment in the Redlands as the industry gets back on its feet after COVID. Springwood MP Mick de Brenni says although COVID restrictions halted live entertainment for almost two years, a fixed stage at Sirromet Winery could help local artists and industry members recover. The winery has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the state government, Redland City Council and Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce to get the project up and running. The venue is already the host of annual music festival A Day on the Green and other live events throughout the year. Mr de Brenni said building fixed stage infrastructure at Sirromet Winery would make events at Sirromet easy for organisers. "I'm sure Aussie music fans can't wait for more music legends like Elton John and Jimmy Barnes to take the new stage at Sirromet," he said "Our government is amped up to support our live music and hospitality industry, and the Redlands can deliver on this great opportunity for the growing region." Sirromet Wines General Manager Risko Isic said they hoped to unite the community through live entertainment. "Sirromet Winery is continuously working with local council and the Redlands Coast community to be a leading hospitality venue for the region, a destination that shares in the joy of bringing people together," he said. "Due to growth and demand in the region, Sirromet Winery is working on new projects we hope will bring our community together and create a unique experience for our Winery guests and visitors to the region." Redlands Coast Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Young said the Sirromet project would create jobs, boost the economy and bring tourism to the area. "Their brand gives a reason for people to travel into the region, to not only stay at their venue but to explore what our region has to offer," Ms Young said. "A permanent events space would ensure an offering that not only serves our local economy but attracts investment into that economy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/2a2282ee-7c95-46e5-bd52-1d5a7d002434.jpg/r0_1076_3024_2785_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg