REDLAND City Council is taking applications for round two of its Community Grants and Sponsorship Program. The program supports a variety of projects and initiatives, with 37 applicants receiving more than $355,000 during round one. Mayor Karen Williams said community grants were available in three categories, including organisation support, project support and conservation. She encouraged all organisations and individuals to apply, even those who were unsuccessful in round one. "Every year, council grants and sponsorships help local organisations, community groups and individuals make a difference in the Redlands through a diverse range of projects, initiatives and events," she said. "Round one of the 2021-22 program saw 37 applicants receive more than $355,580 in the form of community grants, sponsorship and capital infrastructure grants." Round two of the sponsorship program opens for applications between February 21 and March 21. Organisations can apply for either more or less than $15,000 under the program. There is also funding up to $1500 available to support Quandamooka cultural awareness at sponsored events or activities. Read more local news here

