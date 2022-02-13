news, local-news, olympics, sports, women, represent, olympians, gymnastics, diving, sailing

Redlands women have been putting their skills on show worldwide after a huge year for the bayside's female athletes both at home and abroad. Homegrown talents triumphed in the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games, which proved an exciting return to sport after an extended COVID break. Thornlands trained diver Melissa Wu made a splash in Tokyo, winning the bronze medal in the women's 10-metre platform at her fourth Olympic games. Wu is the third diver to represent Australia at four Olympics after competing in Beijing in 2008 aged 16 and won silver in the synchronised 10m final. The 29-year-old spent her formative years in Thornlands and now lives in Sydney. A group of bayside gymnasts from Premier Gymnastics made history in Tokyo as the first rhythmic group to represent Australia. Sheldon gymnast Alannah Matthews said representing Australia at the Olympics was every athlete's dream. "I feel so proud that we were able to do that as the first rhythmic gymnastics group from Australia," Ms Mathews said. "I'm proud to say that we made history and I hope that we inspire other gymnasts to join groups and continue our legacy." The team did not bring home a medal but gained experience to push them towards the Paris Olympics in 2024. Russell Island's first Olympian, Mara Stransky, who honed her skills sailing on the waters of Moreton Bay, had an Olympics debut to make islanders proud. Although the 22-year-old faced some setbacks in her first race, she placed 14th in the women's laser radial fleet. Dad Andrew Stransky said his daughter would use the knowledge and experience she gained at Tokyo to work towards the Paris Olympics in 2024. "To watch her races was the most thrilling and nerve-wracking as sailing is a sport where a change in wind can deeply shuffle the fleet in unpredictable ways," he said. "Having felt the vibe of her male counterpart continuing Australia's dominance in the Laser Standard class and winning a gold medal, she voiced her excitement to claim that feeling for herself in Paris 2024." Thornlands swimmer Paige Leonhardt also stunned at her second Paralympic Games in Tokyo to come home with a silver medal in the women's 100m butterfly s14. The 20-year-old flew through the pool in her first race of the games to clinch second, finishing just ahead of Australian teammate Ruby Storm. Mum Tanya Leonhardt said watching her daughter compete was always a joy. "I'm just so proud because she has put in a lot of hard work over the last five years," she said. "She doesn't see silver as second place. She's just outstanding." Closer to home, the Capalaba Bulldogs women's team made bayside history when they played in the National Premier League Women's Grand Final. Although the girls went down the Gold Coast 3-0, Captain Billie Murphy said 2021 was the team's best season yet. "This is the first time Capalaba have ever made a grand final at NPL level," she said. "I am super proud of the club and can't wait to get at it next season again." The Redland Tigers Cricket Club went leaps and bounds last year with the debut of their first under 15s girls team in the Paul Pink Shield twenty-twenty competition. The girls have already played eight games, winning two and drawing three as they start developing their skills to become a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/096c9a1c-260b-47c7-b2a2-2c836d92b3be.jpg/r3_5_1196_679_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg