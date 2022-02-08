coronavirus, covid, coronavirus, locals, support, community, redlands, jimboomba, isolation

AN ARMY of Mount Cotton residents have made it their mission to help locals struck down by COVID during Queensland's Omicron wave. The volunteers are helping their neighbours with everyday tasks like preparing meals, buying groceries and walking the dogs. The group, known as the Mount Cotton Army, also offer to drop off rapid tests, take out the bins and chat to people via phone or over Facetime. Redland Bay man Adam Sargeant has been a driving force behind the army, regularly posting to Facebook offering to help people in quarantine. The idea stemmed from Mr Sargeant's own COVID experience, which left him feeling isolated and short of the things he needed. "When I came out of COVID, I put it out there to see if anyone else needed assistance," he said. "I knew other people would volunteer because of the community feel in the area. "I had 40-odd volunteers who put their hand up to help, doing everything from meals, to walking dogs and putting out bins." Mr Sargeant, who lived in Jimboomba for more than a decade but now resides in the Redlands, said he was not surprised that so many people had offered to volunteer. "I would expect that from the people in Mount Cotton," he said. "People are helping each other all the time through COVID. "Neighbours are already helping neighbours, I see that and hear it all the time. "You hear of other people in the neighbourhood cooking meals for people who have cancer, and that kind of thing. "This is just another avenue for people to help each other." Redlands passed 8000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, representing a rise of more than 2000 since January 24. As rapid antigen tests come back into stock, the army are helping deliver them to people who are unable to leave their home. Mr Sargeant said few places still had a tight-knit community feel like Mount Cotton. "I'm in real estate, so I know a lot of areas through Brisbane and it is fairly rare to find that," he said. "I don't know if it is Redlands in general, but I know typically in Mount Cotton, you have people who will pick something up and run with it." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/e33c8eac-7f94-48bb-b6c8-4324dce36221.jpg/r0_0_960_542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg