Temperatures have cooled down across south-east Queensland as kids start back at school this week. After humid conditions during last week's scorching heat wave made outside temperatures in the high 30s feel like 40 degrees, the sun is out and light winds are bringing easterly breezes. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Redlands, and Logan started the week with maximum temperatures of about 26 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. The Scenic Rim had some slightly higher temperatures in the low 30s. For the rest of the week, the bureau predicts these conditions will remain across the south-east. Redlands and Logan can expect sunny conditions with minimum daily temperatures in the low 20s and maximum temperatures of about 29 degrees from Wednesday through to Friday. In the bay, light east to southeasterly winds 15 to 20 km/h are expected during the day, becoming light during the evening. The Scenic Rim is expected to see some slightly higher maximum temperatures in the low 30s, with possible showers on Friday at the southern border ranges. Light showers are expected across the south-east over the weekend.

