news, local-news,

Bayside schools will share funding to install and upgrade war memorials to honour fallen soldiers on campus. Macleay Island State school and Redland Bay State School will see new and improved war memorials made possible by federal funding shared among 82 schools across Australia. Macleay Island Returned and Services League Sub-Branch has received $1320 to install a new plaque at the Macleay Island State School memorial precinct. Redland Bay State School will get $9842 to restore, reposition and enhance the schools' existing memorial, a project which is being completed in stages as funds become available. The first stage was funded by a federal government Stronger Communities grant. When finished, the RBSS memorial will include commemorative pavers, a plaque, additional sandstone pillars, ceramic poppies, flag poles and a garden with ANZAC inspired plantings. Initial work began on the Redland Bay State School memorial upgrade in November last year when the Lendlease Shoreline team got involved for their 26th annual Community Day project. LNP Bowman Candidate Henry Pike said the federal funding was part of the government's Saluting Their Service program to preserve wartime history and remember people who served. "These school memorials play an important role in enabling our younger generation to learn about Australia's service history and help encourage them to take on the sacred responsibility of remembrance," Mr Pike said. "It is so important that young Australians learn about those who have served our nation to defend the freedoms, values and way of life that they now get to enjoy. "The Federal Government's funding is just one of the many ways we honour this service and demonstrate Australia's unwavering commitment to always remember and reflect on all that our service personnel have done for us." The Australian Government's has invested $32 million in Veterans' Affairs grant programs this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/24351157-5272-4d3c-80d2-9871618c8ab8.jpg/r15_376_4027_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg