Cleveland professional jet skier Bailey Cunningham is waving goodbye to Australia to compete at a national competition in the US. Mr Cunningham has been jet-skiing since he was just 16, and at 23, he is fast making a name for himself in the international professional sphere. "I grew up watching jet ski videos and all that, and my parents used to race before I was born," he said. "They transitioned out of it and got into go-karts, so growing up, I was racing those and I tried stepping into car racing, but that fell through. "When we moved here, I started going out on the jet ski on the weekends and it just grew from there." Cunningham has raced professionally for four years, and in 2018 he placed eighth overall in the international pro runabout open class at the world cup in Thailand. "I enjoy competing; I'm really competitive, so I love racing," Cunningham said. "The adrenaline of going into seas and getting into waters next to people in races keeps you on edge, it keeps you on your toes and that's what makes it fun for me." Cunningham has sights set for the US and will head over for the P1 AquaX series in July, one of the world's top jet ski racing series. "A lot of the people, ex-world champions, national champions in America, the best of the best go over there for the series." "I'm going over there purely to race and see how I can stack up against them. "The goal is top 10 in the series. So I'll be stoked if I can be up there with the top guys. "Every time I'm out racing, I learn, so especially racing against those guys will give me a whole bunch of knowledge that I can use to help me in the future." To prepare, Cunningham has been at the gym, playing oztag and practing on the ski at Cleveland and Amity Point every Saturday. He said he hoped his passion for the sport would take him far. "I'd love to make a career out of it, but that's pretty hard," he said. "I'd like to go top five at the world cup and be one of the top guys not just in the country but worldwide." Cunningham hopes to attend the World Titles to be held in the US in October and the World Cup in Thiland in December.

