A RISING culinary brand with links to the Redlands will run a new-look bistro at the renamed Cleveland Bayside Club. New operators Kokonut Cafe and Bar Group will serve up the usual fare, including burgers and cafe-style meals, and are also looking to introduce other options like Thai food. The business has ties to the Redlands, with its founder Jason Van Hunnik working one of his first hospitality jobs at Redlands RSL club during the late 2000s. Darryl McConochie, a director at Cleveland Bayside Club, said the business was creating a menu based on feedback they had received from club members. "They are listening to people and doing their own homework on what they can offer at a reasonable price," he said. "They operate bistros all around south-east Queensland. They have a very strong business model and great quality food. "They have a strong marketing plan that I am discussing with them and working on that." Kokonut Cafe and Bar is a growing brand in Queensland, with its flagship store opening at Toowoomba in December last year. Cleveland Bayside Club management hopes the new bistro will bring in more patrons and enhance its reputation. "It was about reaching out to the greater community and that's what has worked for us," Mr McConochie said. "We have over 1100 social club members now, and that's because they are coming to the club for the quality of the food and the entertainment we were having." Cleveland Bowls Club bought the club back in 2021 and renamed it Cleveland Bayside Club, a move which Mr McConochie said had made a big difference. "We decided to rebrand and relaunch to reach the greater community and it worked," he said. "We went to our members and asked for a new name. They came back with Cleveland Bayside Club so we went with it." The new bistro will be open next week. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/8a9ae4dc-7356-4f02-8ac0-24cc68c246dc.JPG/r0_229_4272_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg