Laming stands up for LGBT+ kids in parliament

news, local-news,

Bowman MP Andrew Laming has risked upsetting the prime minister and right-wing conservatives in the Liberal Party by slamming proposed provisions in the religious discrimination bill to protect LGBT+ students. Mr Laming believes the prime minister's proposed amendments to the bill would still allow religious schools the right to expel transgender students. Labor frontbencher Tony Burke said the government should honour a commitment that all school students be protected, not just based on sexuality. Mr Laming argued the prime minister's amendments would not protect gay students against other forms of discrimination, a point also made by Labor Party politicians this week in the lead up to the debate in parliament. Both Mr Laming and Labor MPs claim the amendments would still allow religious schools to punish LGBT+ students with measures short of expulsion. Mr Laming made a speech in parliament on Tuesday in which he said LGBT+ students do not have sufficient protection under the religious discrimination bill. The controversial MP who won't contest the upcoming election for the Liberal Party said the prime minister's proposed amendments to the bill were "not enough". "Because young children are usually not expelled ... too often they are bullied out by a range of tactics that allows the school to say that we never expelled them," Mr Laming told Federal Parliament. "Schools are not necessarily a place of delivering faith as much as a place of delivering education. "For students who are at those schools for the right reasons ... they deserve to complete their education without being forced out of schools in the absence of these protections." Labor candidate for Bowman Donisha Duff said no student should be discriminated against for any reason. "I believe we need to end discrimination for all students," she said. "It will be interesting to see if Mr Laming stands by his statement when it comes time to vote on the Bill or whether he will follow the Liberal Party's line." Protections for LGBT+ students at risk of being expelled from religious schools was a key concern among moderate Liberals examining the legislation, with some threatening to cross the floor when it was debated. Liberal backbencher Bridget Archer said she would cross the floor on the issue should it come to a vote due to a lack of protection for students. Mr Laming said he would not comment on whether he would cross the floor as it was a "hypothetical question". "I am focused on getting more protections for students," he said. "Education at school is a publicly funded exercise and we must be student-centric. "The need of the student should be put above all else. This is about whether a student can sit in a classroom and complete their education without being harassed or bullied out of the school." craig.thomson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/44bae106-7788-4d68-b144-3664e99376e3.JPG/r118_102_2676_1547_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg