coronavirus, covid, coronavirus, school, department, government, students, teachers, omicron

COVID cases have been confirmed at Cleveland and Alexandra Hills high schools as Chief Health Officer John Gerrard reveals 411 new infections among children aged 5-17. It comes just days into the new school year, prompting principals to appeal for students to monitor for symptoms and stay home if unwell. The Education Department did not say how many cases had been detected at Cleveland District State High School or if they had been among students or staff. The Redland City Bulletin has asked the department to confirm if other local state schools have reported virus cases across the first few days of term one. It is understood Cleveland District SHS principal Leonard McKeown sent an email to families earlier this week about a COVID case and encouraged parents with concerns to contact the deputy principal. Alexandra Hills State High School principal Julie-Ann McCullough also also sent out a letter confirming a case had been detected at the school. She urged students to watch for symptoms and stay home if unwell. Ormiston State School has sent out correspondence to parents informing them of cases "scattered across year levels". Dr John Gerrard said he expected more infections in schools over the coming weeks, but most children who contracted the virus would present only mild symptoms. "We have been looking at infections in children between the ages of 5-17 and there was substantial transmission ... three weeks ago," he said. "The point is, most of these cases are very mild and are no different to any other respiratory illness that parents would be familiar with. "It is very important that children who have any sort of respiratory illness continue getting tested either using the PCR available through the public hospital system or using RATs ..." When asked how many cases would cause a school to close, the Education Department said it would only happen as a "last resort". "If higher than usual absenteeism due to COVID positive cases is recorded, schools and the department will work closely with the public health unit to see if any additional measures need to be put in place," he said. "Given the diversity of our schools, there is no one size fits all approach, and these situations will be managed on a case-by-case basis." The spokesman said students who became symptomatic at school would be isolated away from other pupils and their parents or carers would be contacted to collect them. "All students and staff have priority access to testing at Queensland Health clinics," an education department spokesman said. "If the test result is negative and the student is well, they can return to school. However, if the test is positive, they will need to follow Queensland Health quarantine and isolation requirements." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/f9c1cb05-1657-4693-8331-154d4f8be726.jpg/r2_29_1099_649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

COVID cases confirmed at Redlands high schools as state records 411 new infections among children Jordan Crick