BOWMAN candidate Donisha Duff and concerned Redlands families have taken aim at the federal government over its aged care task force, saying it has come too late for the COVID-ravaged sector. Redlands facilities have been in the firing line during the Omicron wave, with hundreds of cases and a few resident deaths reported in local homes since the start of this year. Prins Willem Alexander Lodge at Birkdale has been among the hardest hit, recording two deaths and a total of 89 cases, including 40 cases among residents. Victoria Point's Adventist Retirement Village has had 47 cases, Seaton Place 46 and Blue Care Alexandra Hills 21. One person has died at Thornland's Moreton Shores complex, and it is understood the home is currently in lockdown. Since January, Ms Duff said more than 500 COVID deaths in aged care proved the sector was in crisis and required an urgent fix. "It simply is beyond belief that the Government has only announced this task force," she said. "We have heard shocking reports in the media of residents locked in their rooms for weeks on end with no fresh air or exercise and not able to see their family." Bowman LNP candidate Henry Pike said the defence force help would stabilise outbreaks and staff shortages. He said the government had already covered more than 80,000 aged care shifts with its surge workforce initiative and provided PPE, hand sanitiser and tests to homes. "This ADF surge is in addition to the work already underway to support the aged care sector," he said. "As we face the inevitable transition from COVID-19 pandemic to COVID-19 endemic, the Australian Government is taking action to ensure the continuity of safe and quality care to our vulnerable older Australians." A Thornlands man, who asked not to be named, said he had been unable to see his sick wife for weeks during recent lockdowns at her care home. He believed the government's military task force was a good initiative but said it was a band-aid solution that had come too late for COVID-hit facilities. Queensland has 202 active outbreaks in residential aged care facilities and 1178 residents are COVID-positive. Ms Duff said the Morrison government had failed to learn from previous outbreaks, including aged care deaths in Victoria during 2020. "We have chronic staff shortages, a lack of PPE and other resources," she said. "We now know that less than two-thirds of our aged care residents have had their booster shot. "The booster program has been shockingly slow, especially with the emergence of the Omicron variant." The Thornlands man said aged care issues were an ongoing problem. "If we get right down to the coalface ... there is not enough staff," he said. "The staff who come from agencies, although they are qualified, are not familiar and are poorly trained." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/030fc364-d154-4253-b93c-0940fb04904c.JPG/r361_620_6016_3815_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg