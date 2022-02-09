fun-stuff, competitions, book of love, giveaway

The novels of Henry, a young, uptight English writer are not selling. But his latest book is a surprise hit in Mexico - and when he goes there to promote it, he discovers why. His Spanish translator Maria has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel. Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher yokes him and Maria together to conduct a book tour across Mexico and write the hot sequel. Sparks fly as two opposed people find love and lust despite themselves. The movie Book of Love presents Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui in these roles, presenting a funny yet poignant portrayal of two people thrust unexpectedly together. The film is being directed by Analeine Caly Mayor (Treading Water, Voz De Un Ueno). Book of Love is presented by StudioCanal and is being released in cinemas on March 10. WIN: Australian Community Media has 15 double passes to give away across three mastheads, Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and Beaudesert Times. To be in the draw to win, enter your details below by 9am on Monday, February 28. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.

Win tickets to see Book of Love, coming to cinemas on March 10