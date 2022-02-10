news, local-news, council, upgrades, coastal, walk, planning, straddie, beach, government

UPGRADES to the Minjerribah Panorama Coastal Walk at Point Lookout are progressing, with several improvements slated for stage two works. Redland City Council will extend a footpath to Point Lookout Village, upgrade the stairway that runs to Frenchmans Beach and update picnic areas. Mayor Karen Williams said other upgrades included new parking on the southern side of Mooloomba Road, bus stop improvements and new signage. It comes after a scenic walkway was built between Snapper Street and Frenchmans Stairs during the project's first phase. Mayor Karen Williams said the upgrade had been delivered in partnership with the state government, who contributed $1 million under the Unite and Recover Community Stimulus Package. "Stage two of the project was also developed with the support of the Queensland Government and will see the continuation of the pathway - incorporating boardwalks and trails - to Point Lookout Village ...," she said. "This panoramic walk is a great addition to the island community and, while work is underway, traffic controls will be in place to help ensure vehicle and pedestrian safety as well as access to nearby properties." Cr Peter Mitchell said the project would be a boost for local businesses recovering from the pandemic's economic impacts. "For our local flora and fauna, and cultural heritage, the sustainably and sensitively designed walkway brings additional protections that will help preserve these important values now and into the future," he said. "A few disruptions are expected during construction, but the immediate and longer-term inter-generational benefits for locals and the wider Redlands Coast community make them worth it." Read more local news here

