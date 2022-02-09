news, local-news,

Violinist Kaitlyn Bowel and cellist Matthew Stuart-Street will be soloists at Sinfonia concerts this year as the inaugural winners of the Redland Sinfonia Raymond Gillmore scholarship. The two have won awards of $1000 each, to be used to further their education and enhance their careers. The scholarship also includes free orchestra membership and an opportunity to perform at least one solo this year with the orchestra. Conductor Dr Graeme Denniss said the new award was an exciting development for the sinfonia. "Through the generosity of the patron, Raymond Gillmore, and due to the high standard of the applicants, two awards were made possible in its first year. It is great to see so many young musicians being excited about playing in an orchestra. This is an exhilaration I have experienced for more than five decades, in youth and professional orchestras and now as conductor," he said. The scholarship builds on the long-term commitment the sinfonia makes each year towards giving young players performance opportunities and enhance their education, akin to the already established Redland Sinfonia and the new composition prizes in the Redland Eisteddfod. Ms Bowen will perform Melodie by Tchaikovsky in the first Redland Sinfonia concert, Viva La Diva on April 2. This concert features New York based Australian soprano Amber Evans in a series of arias. Mr Stuart-Street, will play in the following concert, Flower Power on June 18, which also features Redland violinist Camille Barry from Black Square Quartet, performing Violin Concerto by Mendelssohn, all played at the Redland Performing Arts Centre. "The Redland Sinfonia would like to express its gratitude to Raymond Gillmore for his vision and generosity in setting up this exciting new award," Dr Denniss said. Applications for the 2023 award will open in September with auditions held in early December. More on redlandsinfonia.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gzEARDRGCuRfbryqRxgZWD/eacb903a-fda6-4ff1-bfb9-f1efcc0097e5.JPG/r3_307_5998_3694_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sinfonia congratulate inaugural scholarship winners to 2022 program