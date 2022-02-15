news, local-news,

Gardening expert Terry Sullavan spent morning tea on Wednesday with residents from AVEO Cleveland to share some handy hints on how to tend to the gardens in the grounds. PHOTOS: CRAIG THOMSON

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PN5FxwRn32iFh8yVWdK38H/b072f863-55ad-435a-ad45-d2f47351d485_rotated_180.jpg/r0_303_2016_1442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg