A home can be a wonderful investment opportunity, but there's a way to ensure it doesn't end up being a costly one when it comes to termite protection. As a family owned and operated business, Termite Tracker Pest Control is run by father and son duo Gavin and Josh O'Brien. Gavin has lived and worked in the Bayside and Redlands for over 30 years and Josh joined the company permanently in 2012. From their family to yours, they'll give you quality pest management solutions for all your general pest requirements. They use only the safest chemicals for you and your family and pets. Termite Tracker Pest Control specialises in termite eradication, inspections and management and uses the latest electronic equipment for all its termite control work, including the Tramex moisture meter, FLIR thermal imaging and the Termatrac T3i. termite detector. The team provides annual termite inspections, pre-purchase termite inspections and termite treatments including Termidor chemical barriers, Termx Reticulation Systems, Trelona and Sentricon Always Active Baiting Systems and Greenzone Technology. They are also proud to say that they are Accredited Termidor Applicators which allows them to offer the $2 million Termidor Assurance Warranty with all termite barriers giving you peace of mind about your termite protection. Yes, it's termite insurance for your home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5Xj5RPCKdk6kSmUpmfZzuK/9626fcf6-475c-46a2-87a8-4b0a54c82bb9_rotated_270.jpg/r0_653_3888_2850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Termite protect your home the right way