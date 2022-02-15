Exceptional location

news, property,

Property details: Cleveland Living in Cleveland couldn't be easier with this tremendously functional and well positioned townhouse set in a small cluster. Walking to schools, shops, restaurants and public transport is key to a wonderful lifestyle and superb investment decision. Positioned in this small complex of eight with six visitor parking bays, this remarkable home consists of a very thoughtful and multi-functional floorplan. There are three bedrooms plus a study and an impressive two-way bathroom features upstairs. The open kitchen with Caesarstone bench tops and well proportioned lounge/dining flows out to an oversized outdoor courtyard, providing plenty of space for entertaining. The laundry is located internally and there is internal access to a secure garage. Other features include ducted air-conditioning, instant gas hot water, breakfast bar in kitchen and security screens. Additionally, fresh paint and new carpet means there's nothing to do here but move in and enjoy. Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.

