community, redlands, what's on, community, events

Cleveland Meet other parents and babies at a free session with books, singing, clapping and dancing to teach pre-literacy, communication, language and social skills on February 22 from 10.15-10.45 at Cleveland Library. Thornlands Yurara Art Society celebrating 60 years in the Redlands have their monthly art exhibition "Still Life" from 10am-4pm, Saturdays and Sundays until March 7 at the Pinklands Reserve, Thornlands. Victoria Point The Redland District Committee of the Aging will host its first Compassionate Communities forum for Coochiemudlo Island over zoom Friday February 18 from 10am-12pm. Contact Jacqui on 0402 496 360 for more details. Cleveland The Redlands CWA hosts weekly craft sessions every Tuesday from 9.30am-11.30am. Everyone is welcome to join in at the CWA hall, 3 Waterloo Street, Cleveland. Birkdale The Vision in Voice Community Choir is an all-inclusive choir welcoming everyone who loves to sing. Suitable for all ages and abilities, join in at the Birkdale School of the Arts hall on Tuesday February 22 from 10-11.30am. Cleveland The Old SchoolHouse Gallery hosts the Wild by Nature exhibition, featuring member work and new art from the Queensland Wildlife Art Society Inc until February 28. Wellington Point Find treasures at the Trinity Uniting Church Thrift Shop, 47 Marlborough Rd, Wellington Point, with clothing, craft goods, jewellery, books, toys, DVD, CDs and more. Open 9am-12pm Thursdays and the first and third Saturdays of the month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/d95960e2-1ba0-40a1-9f03-26b4692590d6.jpg/r0_78_866_567_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON What's on across Redlands Coast - February 16 2022