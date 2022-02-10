Two people hospitalised after paramedics, police called to crash at Mount Cotton Road intersection
TWO people have been hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash at a notorious Mount Cotton intersection.
Paramedics were called to the corner of Double Jump and Mount Cotton roads at 8.33pm and assessed two people, including a teenager and man in his 50s.
Police were also called to the scene about 8.30pm.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said both were taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition .
The teenager sustained arm and chest injuries, while the man had hip and chest injuries.
Residents have spoken out about the Double Jump Road intersection, with a Redland Bay man launching a petition for traffic lights last year after a series of crashes.
The Transport and Main Roads Department have released figures which show 73 crashes have been recorded on Mount Cotton/Redland Bay roads between Ney Road and Gramzow Road.
A department spokesman said the average daily traffic on Mount Cotton Road from north of Double Jump Road to Duncan Road was 14,141 vehicles in 2020.
That was a drop on the 15,807 recorded in 2019. No data was available for 2021.
Earlier on Wednesday evening, another man was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Alexandra Hills.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the intersection of McDonald and McMillam Roads shortly before 7.30pm.
The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.
Read more local news here