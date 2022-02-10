news, local-news, crash, redlands, intersection, hospital, paramedics, police, traffic, road

TWO people have been hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash at a notorious Mount Cotton intersection. Paramedics were called to the corner of Double Jump and Mount Cotton roads at 8.33pm and assessed two people, including a teenager and man in his 50s. Police were also called to the scene about 8.30pm. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said both were taken to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition . The teenager sustained arm and chest injuries, while the man had hip and chest injuries. Residents have spoken out about the Double Jump Road intersection, with a Redland Bay man launching a petition for traffic lights last year after a series of crashes. The Transport and Main Roads Department have released figures which show 73 crashes have been recorded on Mount Cotton/Redland Bay roads between Ney Road and Gramzow Road. A department spokesman said the average daily traffic on Mount Cotton Road from north of Double Jump Road to Duncan Road was 14,141 vehicles in 2020. That was a drop on the 15,807 recorded in 2019. No data was available for 2021. Earlier on Wednesday evening, another man was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash at Alexandra Hills. A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the intersection of McDonald and McMillam Roads shortly before 7.30pm. The man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/aaf40214-773a-4a04-b5ef-07cd1e5a0b16.jpg/r0_15_1024_594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg