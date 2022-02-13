comment, opinion,

I would be pleased to have someone from the Redland Council explain this parking sign recently seen in Doig Street Cleveland. When I studied Arithmetic in school, 12 into 8 1/2 did not go! Len Sorrell, Cleveland I am more politically aware due to COVID. Last week's opinion article from the editor was spot on in my house. It was almost as if I was at the coffee date he was at with the Redland residents. I, too, used to just place a one next to the most recognisable name, which has been Andrew Laming for the last few elections, and I would just randomly number the other boxes. Due to working from home, I have watched more news, begun to read more, and become more aware of what is going on. I am more aware of the Liberal government's rorts of car park and sports grants, its lack of care and funds for age care, its lies over how advanced we were in the vaccine queue and its general treatment of the electorate as fools who are not engaged. Many of us are now engaged and some of us are coming out with baseball bats. Bring on the election. It can't come fast enough. Peter Day, Capalaba I notice that again the R.C.B is showing its political leaning. Your headline dated 9th February 2022 states, "Liberals quizzed on grant". Just what were they quizzed on? And what are the links to the Liberal Party? The headline may lead some to think that there is something amiss with the Liberals granting funds to some local "not for profit " community groups that undoubtedly have members from both sides of politics. We get enough drivel from mainstream media as it is and your paper would do well to stick to other issues rather than vexatious comments and cheap political point-scoring. The fact that a former Liberal branch president co-founded one of these groups together with others is of no consequence. The whole article seems designed to cast doubt on the Federal Government at this time leading up to elections. Throw over the fence papers should stick to local issues. John Kemp, Cleveland I am sorry you were disappointed by the article. However, I disagree that it shows any political bias. The Liberal Party has form with grants (which is taxpayers money, your money and mine) being handed out to favour them when elections are on the horizon. Think car park and sports rorts as two examples. As journalists, it is our job to ask questions and investigate, and that's exactly what we did here. We asked the questions and we published the answers. Bias would have been to raise the questions and NOT publish the answers. By writing the article and publishing it, we now leave our readers to make their own minds up on whether they think the answers were reasonable. We did not say or imply that because grant money went to organisations with Liberal Party links, those organisations were not worthy of them. As journalists, our job is to ask questions of politicians, both government and opposition, especially in the lead up to an election. So rest assured, we will be doing that. Craig Thomson, Editor Under very, very sad circumstances, it is wonderful to see the memorials of Matt, Katie and Myles. Such happy face's, I hope the memorials stay there forever so every day when people drive past, they don't forget, and reflect, and realise that nothing else matters. It must be so hard for their families to drive past that way. Maybe they don't. I know life moves on and I hope they are ok. K.Geary. Thornlands

HAVE YOUR SAY YOUR SAY: Sign does not add up and I am more politically aware due to COVID