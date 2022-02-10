news, local-news,

Andrew Laming has voted for the Liberal Party's religious discrimination bill despite an earlier speech where he said the bill did not provide LGBTQ+ students sufficient protections. The Morrison government passed the religious discrimination bill in the House of Representatives despite Liberal moderates crossing the floor and voting with Labor to help add more extensive protections for LGBTQ+ students. Liberal MPs Bridget Archer, Trent Zimmerman, Katie Allen, Fiona Martin and Dave Sharma, crossed the floor against the government, Mr Laming voted with the government. Bowman Labor candidate Donsiha Duff predicted Mr Laming would not follow through his words on Tuesday with action when a vote came up. "It will be interesting to see if Mr Laming stands by his statement when it comes time to vote on the Bill or whether he will follow the Liberal Party's line," she said before the vote was called for. Mr Laming gave hope to LGBTQ+ students in the Redlands when he gave an impassioned speech in parliament sticking up for their rights. "The need of the student should be put above all else," he said. Labor and the crossbench successfully removed Section 38 (3) of the Sex Discrimination Act, which allows religious schools to discriminate based on sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status or pregnancy. The proposed laws with the amendment passed in the House of Representatives in the early hours of Thursday morning, but the government then refused to bring the matter on for debate in the Senate. Some conservative government members and religious groups are advocating for the Morrison Government bill to be formally dumped. The government has placed its bid to overhaul religious freedom laws on hold and is not likely to bring it back when the Senate next sits in March, leaving one of its key 2019 election commitments as a broken promise. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said he believed Australians of faith did not want to discriminate against LGBTQ+ students. "No child should be discriminated against. Overwhelmingly, Australians of faith would agree with this too," he said.

