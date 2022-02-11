community, art, gallery, redlands, exhibition, mayor, cleveland, capalaba, museum

REDLAND City Council has kicked off a busy 2022 arts schedule with three exhibitions across its Cleveland and Capalaba galleries. Mayor Karen Williams said this year's Redland Art Gallery program would feature 18 solo, group and national touring exhibitions. "This includes an exhibition held in conjunction with Redland Museum's golden jubilee celebrations and the return of the Redland Art Awards ... " she said. "The program also includes the RAG Collection Showcase at Redland Performing Arts Centre and the RAG Red Box Pop-Up Gallery at various Redlands Coast locations. "The 2022 program is sure to offer something to appeal to everyone and, if you find you are unable to visit a particular exhibition, you will be able to view a walk-through video online." Elizabeth Shaw's Radical Localism and Zanny Begg's These Stories Will be Different are on display at Cleveland, and Karen Stephens' Fishing for Landscape at Capalaba. Gallery director Emma Bain said the exhibitions explored notions of identity, storytelling and culture. "Radical Localism surveys Dr Elizabeth Shaw's jewellery practice spanning several decades, encompassing much of the history of sustainable jewellery practice in Queensland and exploring the ethos of place, family, and fostering talent at home and beyond," she said. "Zanny Begg's exhibition brings together three of her most significant video installations that explore contested histories, challenging the politics of storytelling itself and inviting the viewer to see the world differently. "Fishing for Landscape is a collection of Karen Stephens' contemporary paintings and drawings that examine the bodily and psychological connection between the professions of opal mining and studio painting." State government COVID guidelines are in place at council's galleries, including the requirement to provide proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. Read more local news here

