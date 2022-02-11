news, local-news, road, car, travel, redlands, brisbane, public, transport, transit

MOTORISTS have been told to expect traffic changes along Old Cleveland Road at Carindale as works ramp-up on the $30 million Eastern Transitway public transport corridor. Crews will soon begin work on the road's southern side, including the inbound bus lane and shared path. Works began on the $30 million project in late 2020 and are due for completion midway through this year, pending weather and construction conditions. Old Cleveland Road is a vital arterial for Redland motorists travelling to and from Brisbane for work, . The state government expects the transitway will improve travel times for up to 8000 customers during peak times. Transport and Main Roads Department metropolitan regional director Andrew Wheeler said works had been progressing well at the Carindale site. He said west and eastbound traffic would shift north as construction began on the southern side of Old Cleveland Road. "From Narracott Street east to the intersection of Old Cleveland and Creek Roads, traffic will essentially shift north, taking advantage of the new lane," he said. Mr Wheeler said bike riders and pedestrians would benefit from the opening of a shared path between Cardinale Street and the Bulimba Creek Bikeway. "The local community will now have easier access to the local retail precinct and through to the Bulimba Creek Bikeway," he said. Improvements have also been made under Belmont Bridge near Bulimba Creek. "In addition to koala fencing, recycled timber will be used to add fauna treatments to the Bulimba Creek corridor," Mr Wheeler said. Motorists are warned they should exepect traffic changes during the works and are reminded to follow traffic control. Read more local news here

Traffic changes imminent on Old Cleveland Road at Carindale as $30 million Eastern Transitway works progress Jordan Crick