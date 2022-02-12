news, local-news,

THE great Australian dream is becoming a nightmare in the Redlands, with data revealing median house prices in eight mainland suburbs have jumped more than 20 per cent in the past year. Domain data shows Wellington Point is the most expensive Redlands suburb based on the area's median house price, closely followed by Ormiston at $806,000 and Thornlands at $750,000. Price growth was also greatest at Wellington Point, with the suburb's median value up 41.7 per cent in the five years to December 2021. Raine and Horne Cleveland estate agent Jan Goetze said demand had outstripped supply locally, which had been caused by several factors, including low-interest rates and people being unable to travel overseas. "I have been in real estate 30 years and never seen it like this," she said. The bay islands still lay claim to the cheapest Redlands property, with median house prices on Russell and Macleay failing to match trends across greater Brisbane. Data shows median prices on the two islands have fallen more than six per cent over the past five years. Russell Island resident Greg-Hartay Szabo said the bay island's appeal would increase if there were direct access to North Stradbroke Island and better transport options to mainland Redlands. "Given the prime location and bayside location of these islands, some people have mentioned it should be the other way around," he said. "The islands should be more valuable than Redland Bay and nearby suburbs." Experts warn that price escalations across greater Brisbane will be a significant hurdle for first-time buyers while upgrading from a unit to a house is becoming increasingly difficult due to low wage growth. Prices across greater Brisbane grew at a rate not seen in about 18 years and they are expected to pass $800,000 this quarter. Ms Goetze said there had been great interest in Redlands waterfront properties, including at Cleveland's Raby Bay. "It is people looking for lifestyle," she said. "People from the south want a change of lifestyle. "There is still a lot of locals too. They are looking to upgrade. Southerners tend to go towards the Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast. "Redlands is still undiscovered." Mr Hartay-Szabo said it made sense that people wanted to park their money in property after financial hit during the pandemic. "A lot of people from areas which have had very harsh restrictions, like Victoria and New South Wales, a lot of them decided to relocate and I know people who have relocated to the islands," he said. "Now that the borders are open again for interstate visitors, I think there will be an increase again." Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/94f4e2df-5612-4670-a8e6-0f528b4694ac.JPG/r0_475_6016_3874_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

House prices climb more than 20 per cent across eight Redlands suburbs as experts warn growth will continue unabated Jordan Crick