Redland Coast Chamber of Commerce is kicking off 2022 with a new look as it continues to barrack for local businesses after 63 years. The Chamber celebated its rebranding at the first Connected Business Breakfast event for the year at the Victoria Point Sharks Sporting Club on February 9. The new look and rebrand sees a new logo and updated website. The Chamber was established in 1959 to advocate for a water supply to be connected to the Redland Shire. It has since helped Redland businesses connect with the community and evolve with an ever-changing business industry. President Rebecca Young said the rebrand would aknowledge the past contributions the chamber has made and showcase the future of the Redland community. "This new rebrand is one of community and future," Ms Young said. "It speaks of the heritage of the land and connection of the people... It looks ahead to the vision of the Coast and tells our story." The three red pillars in the new logo represent the history of the Redlands and the colour symbolises the land, prosperity and growth. The blue waves represent the bay and coastline and acknowledges connection with island communities. Ms Young said the Chamber had plans to prepare businesses for the future with new initiatives to bring local owners together. "The Chamber is embracing Redlands Bright Future Ahead and we continue to be strengthened by our five key initiatives: Redlands Women in Business, Redlands Connected Breakfast Series, Interactive Workshop Events, Champion Redlands Coast and the Redlands Business Excellence Awards," she said. "Each of these initiatives continues to evolve and develop, ensuring that the work of the Chamber is relevant and meaningful for our membership and the wider business community, and our new rebrand tells this story."

