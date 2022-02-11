fun-stuff, competitions, book of love, giveaway

The novels of Henry, a young, uptight English writer are not selling. But his latest book is a surprise hit in Mexico - and when he goes there to promote it, he discovers why. His Spanish translator Maria has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel. Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher yokes him and Maria together to conduct a book tour across Mexico and write the hot sequel. Sparks fly as two opposed people find love and lust despite themselves. The pair are almost diametrically polar opposites as evidenced by the writing in the book itself - one a steamy writer and the other more staid. And so it is interesting to pit them together. The movie Book of Love presents Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui in these roles, presenting a funny yet poignant portrayal of two people thrust unexpectedly together. The film is being directed by Analeine Caly Mayor (Treading Water, Voz De Un Ueno). Book of Love is presented by StudioCanal and is being released in cinemas on March 10.

