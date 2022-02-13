community, event, breakfast, adddiction, recovery, trauma, speech, help, redlands

REFORM Recovery founder Mimi Robinson will speak about her experiences recovering from trauma and drug addiction at a Soroptimist International Bayside breakfast next month. The local organisation will shed light on substance addiction as part of this year's International Women's Day theme break the bias. Ms Robinson said she had worked with her partner to get their lives back on track and was now helping others do the same. "On my journey to recovery I wanted someone who had been through similar experiences that I could relate to and see their change, so I could be empowered knowing change is possible," Ms Robinson said. "My role offers peer support to help with connections and guiding people through that path, and also staying with them on the journey so that they feel strong enough to see it through." The breakfast will run from 6.30-8.30am on Friday, March 11 at Redlands Sporting Club on Anson Road, Wellington Point. Tickets are available online at trybooking.com by searching SI Bayside Inc. Students and concession card holders are $35 and adults $40. Read more local news here

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FBYjXWQsiXtqX8bjuETRMZ/f85ac66b-efb6-4018-98a3-0b77ed025ba3.JPG/r0_508_3024_2217_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg