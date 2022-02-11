news, local-news, old schoolhouse, gallery, art, wild by nature, birds, demonstration, Queensland wildlife arts society

The Old SchoolHouse Gallery is open for 2022 and is kicking off the year with a wild exhibition for all ages. The gallery is hosting the Wild by Nature exhibition until February 27, featuring new works by gallery members and guest artists from the Queensland Wildlife Artists Society Inc. The exhibition will showcase fine art and gifts depicting Australian fauna and flora. QWASI was established in 1983 by artists interested in the study and appreciation of wildlife art, particularly species native to Australia. Two QWASI artists will be holding demonstrations during their exhibition. Louise Saunders will host a session about birds, butterflies, bugs and beetles on Friday February 18 from 10am-12pm and Cathy Howie will paint a fairy wren in watercolour on Saturday February 26 from 10am-12pm. The events will be COVID safe. 'Wild by Nature' is featured at the Siding Gallery, and all other galleries will display creations by members from over the Christmas break. The Old SchoolHouse Gallery is open 9.30am-4.30pm Thursdays to Sundays and Entry is free.

Wildlife on display as the Old SchoolHouse Gallery opens in 2022