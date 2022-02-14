news, local-news, valentine's day, love, mater private hospital redland, couple, Kim and Ken henderson

Ken and Kim are Mater Redland's own love birds this Valentine's Day after a work friendship blossomed into romance. Kim Henderson has worked as an administrative support officer at Mater Private Hospital Redland and has worked at Mater for 40 years. It was there she met her husband Ken Henderson, a theatre technician, and they have been together for 12 years. In 2010, Mrs Henderson and her youngest daughter travelled overseas, and she asked Mr Henderson to housesit while she was away. "At the time, I had acquired my middle daughter's two dogs and Ken said yes to housesitting, which was lucky," Mrs Henderson said. She was welcomed home to a surprise like no other. "He had a lawnmower business at the time, and when I came home, the gardens were just so beautiful. He had done such a marvellous job," Mrs Henderson said. From then on, Mr Henderson often visited his future wife for coffee. "Things just progressed from there," Mrs Henderson said. She said her husband was a kind and caring man and that she could not be happier. "I do boss him around a bit, though," she said. "We don't work in the same department, so that makes things easier. "We come to work together and go home together."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/af549c6d-6d57-4158-ad45-894a4ac4be06_rotated_270.jpg/r40_224_389_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg