New concussion blow clouds Pucovski future

Will Pucovski's playing future is again under a cloud after the gifted batsman suffered yet another concussion setback during his return to Sheffield Shield action with Victoria. One-Test opener Pucovski was struck on the head during Saturday's pre-game warm-up for the final day of the Shield clash with South Australia at Adelaide Oval. He took his place in the field during South Australia's innings but exited in the first over, reporting concussion symptoms to team medical staff, and was replaced by concussion substitute Travis Dean. It is believed to be the 11th concussion suffered during 24-year-old Pucovski's frequently interrupted career and quickly drew renewed speculation about whether he should keep playing. Pucovski, who made 54 at the top of the order in the first innings, was playing his first match for Victoria since suffering a mild concussion and being subbed out of a Shield match in November. "It is a really delicate situation given his history and everything he has gone through," said Victoria coach Chris Rogers, a former Test opener. "He received a knock this morning and from there he just started to feel the symptoms of concussion, he came in and spoke to our physio and the doctor and from there we had the concussion sub come in. "It is going to be a really important little period for Will so as a state and a side we will support him throughout this and we will wait and see how that plays out. "He wanted to see if he could go out and have a hit in the nets, but the symptoms were there and in the end he spoke to the doctor and we felt that it (batting) probably wasn't worth it, and from there it was a case of what do we need to do for him." Pucovski made his one Test appearance against India at the SCG in January 2021, scoring 62 but also suffering a shoulder injury in the field that required surgery. Australian Associated Press

