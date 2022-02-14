news, local-news, fishing, creek, redland bay, redlands, coochiemudlo, sport

Fishing action this past week was limited to sheltered rivers and creeks. Once again, the Brisbane River was outstanding, and the Brisbane regulars caught Mulloway and Threadfin on mainly live prawns. I have seen the fish looking very healthy from the photos, and most were returned to the river to continue as breeding stock. The prawns' size is also impressive and looks so good to eat. The catfish have moved up the Logan River, and together will the small bull sharks; they are a nuisance unless you like a bit of flake or catfish. I have eaten small catfish caught from the ocean beaches and am not sure about the flavour of those caught in muddy water. Their slimy bodies put me off entertaining eating them. Last week, I managed to go out on my kayak for a fish, but I could only fish a sheltered spot in 1.3m of water because of the wind. But that did not stop me from having a great time, and I caught four catfish and one huge, long-Tom. Two catfish were of a size that gave me plenty of sport landing them. I used floating strips of gar flesh for bait. In such shallow water, the surface action was great. With not much fishing action to report, Paul Williams shared some of his fishing stories with me, and I am sure it would appeal to our long-term Redlands residents. In the 1960's Paul's, Mum and Dad bought a small cottage in Wilsons Esplanade in his early childhood. Paul and his brothers went to Victoria Point State School, and Paul went onto Cleveland High. They spent their holidays rowing their flat bottom dingy around the bay and a single-cylinder Blaxland motor to venture further like Coochiemudlo Island. You didn't stay long at Coochiemudlo Island in those days as the mozzies were intense. Usually, the winds would pick up, and they would be bailing out on the way home. They would catch heaps of whiting on the eastern side of Coochie. Four long shank hooks on a hand line were the method they used. They had family get-togethers in the park in front of where they lived. They often caught whiting only a couple of metres from the shore. Paul says that he does not catch many fish now, but he loves to fish with a mate out on the bay. Thank you, Paul, for sharing your fishing stories. Likewise, freshwater fishing was mainly called off this past week due to the conditions. If you would like to improve your catch rate with a fishing lesson or would like to share a fishing story and photo, please email me desdavidmichael@gmail.com.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/9cdc8d09-209f-4488-8780-3ad926b23a22_rotated_270.JPG/r0_772_2319_2082_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg