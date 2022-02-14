news, local-news, birkdale community precinct, development, youth groups, school, ideas, build, olympics brisbane 2032

Redland City Council is reaching out to residents and community groups to help bring activities and events to the upcoming Birkdale Community Precinct. Council has invited schools, youth groups and community members to apply for the Birkdale Community Partnerships program. The program allows people of the Redlands to get involved in developing the precinct and bringing it to life by submitting project ideas. The precinct to be built at Old Cleveland Road East, Birkdale, will also include a whitewater rafting stadium to accommodate the canoe and kayak slalom at the 2032 Brisbane Olympics. Mayor Karen Williams said the Council's community engagement campaign conducted last year in the Vision stage of the precinct's development helped with the decision to involve local groups. "Council listened to the community's aspirations for the future of this beautiful 62-hectare piece of land and consequently, a draft master plan is being finalised for release this year," she said. "One of the messages we received was that the community wanted to stay involved with the process. "In response, we have launched the pilot Community Partnerships program." Successful applicants will test their project ideas at Community Open Days throughout the year. "These could take the form of workshops, stalls, activations, pop-ups or activities and can relate to a range of themes, including innovation, culture, communication, adventure and recreation, entertainment, conservation or agriculture," Ms Williams said. Ms Williams said seed funding of between $500-1000 would be available to community groups, and $2000 for schools who submit successful project ideas for the precinct. Applications are open now but close March 4 for youth and school groups and March 11 for community groups. Council will host an information session Thursday, February 24, where interested groups can learn more and find support in forming ideas. To register for this session or submit an application, visit the Birkdale Community Precinct Your Say site.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134401734/e1c6793d-cfcf-4374-9e4f-c169173346a5.jpg/r3_0_1037_584_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg