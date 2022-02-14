news, local-news, redlands, tigers, cricket, grade, premier, milenko, toombul, win

Redlands Tigers first grade enjoyed a comprehensive victory over Toombul at the weekend after declaring on 9/395. Early Tigers wickets to Apted and Milenko set the foundation and all bowlers contributed throughout the innings to dismiss Toombul for 161. Jack Sinfield claimed 3/31 after returning from his under 19 world cup duties and young quick Apted also picked up 3/35. Toombul were asked to bat again and threw everything at it in search of bonus points, finishing their day on 2/111 from 15.3 overs. First grade find themselves just outside the top four with a congested middle of the table going into the final two rounds. Second grade also enjoyed an important victory against Toombul on Peter Burge Oval. Requiring one wicket on day two to dismiss Toombul, Redlands claimed the final scalp without Toombul adding to their overnight score of 282. The Redlands run chase began well with opener Michael McEwan scoring 51. A couple of wickets saw a fightback but skipper Nick Hurford lead from the front with 75 in quick time, finishing top scorer for the innings. Michael Strauss (40) got Tigers close to victory with lower order hero from last round, Jasper Sumner (27*), seeing Redlands home to an emphatic two-wicket victory. Mucyh like first grade, the win sees them sitting just outside the top four, with the ability to sneak inside next round. Third Grade continued their winnings ways, going close to an outright win against Toombul on Saturday. After posting 282 on the first day, Redlands started well with the ball with two early wickets. All of the Tigers bowlers chipped in, with Harry Short claiming the best figures of 3/15 to dismiss Toombul for 113. With bonus points so crucial at the back end, Redlands put Toombul in again and had them 7/78 in the second dig, just a few good balls away from an outright. Veteran spinner Wayne Todman was the destroyer, claiming 4/15 from his six overs. The win sees Redlands consolidate a fairly solid spot in the top four with two rounds remaining. Fourth grade will be rueing their lost opportunity to enter the top two after going down to Toombul on Saturday. Chasing 201 for victory on Fred Kratzmann Oval, the home side was bundled out for a meager 118. Young quick Mitchell Buckley claimed 8/38 which decimated the fourth grade line up. Batting on, Toombul were 2/38 before time was called. Fourth grade now sit in fifth place with a tough assignment next round against University of Queensland for what shapes up to be the grand final rematch of last season. Fifth grade's round 12 clash ended up in a draw after only six overs were bowled on day two. Playing at Marchant Park 9, which had no covers, the rain interruptions proved to be too much and the game was called very early. Sixth grade will also be rueing a missed opportunity as they went down by just seven runs to Toombul. Chasing 196 for victory, Redlands were bowled out for 188 on Ron Field Oval. Rowan Grant top scored with 48 and while other batsmen chipped in, but it just was not enough to get them over the line. Toombul batted in their second innings to be 1/19 at the close of play. Still very much in the hunt for a finals spot, sixth grade will be looking to bounce back against Uni next week. The Redlands under 19 team enjoyed a clinical victory over Norths in their final match of the season. Bowling first, Redlands restricted Norths to 9/149. Skipper Noah McFadyen top scored with 65 not out but their score was unlikely to be enough. Opener Brayden Laffan top scored for tigers with 57 and keeper Reuben Burger hit and unbeaten 50 to see Tigers home. Read more local sport news here

Redlands Tigers down Toombul to put themselves in frame for top four spot