MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the bowser where possible as unleaded petrol prices near $2 per litre across Redlands and Logan. RACQ spokeswoman Kate Leonard-Jones has urged people to shop around before filling up, with prices hitting a record-high 196.9 cents per litre in many south-east Queensland suburbs. The hikes are due to a number of factors, including high oil prices, geo-political tensions and international supply and demand issues. Service stations at Mount Cotton, Victoria Point, Cleveland, Alexandra Hills, Wellington Point, Thorneside, Birkdale, Capalaba and Redland Bay were all charging 196.9 cents per litre. Even higher prices were recorded on the bay islands, with unleaded 91 cracking the $2 mark on Macleay and Russell. Logan motorists are also being stung $1.96 at Yarrabilba, Jimboomba, Flagstone, Logan Village and North Maclean. Some value is still on offer locally, including at the Victoria Point and Birkdale 7/11 servos and Metro Capalaba. Ms Leonard-Jones said motorists should be searching around for the best deal. "More than 300 fuel outlets in greater Brisbane are still selling unleaded petrol for 170 cents per litre or below," she said. "That's a difference of around 30 to 40 cents per litre between the cheapest and the most expensive sites." Last month, Brisbane was the most expensive of the five capital cities in Australia for unleaded fuel and diesel. "We won't see the average price of ULP crack 200cpl in the south-east during this price hike, but oil is trending up, and if sustained, it's likely petrol could surpass 200cpl in March or April," Ms Leonard-Jones said. Where to find cheap fuel in Redlands and Logan Where motorists are being stung Read more local news here

